Sony unveils MDR-MV1 Headphones and C-80 Microphone for professionals — prices, details here

The MDR-MV1 headphones and C-80 microphone will be available from July 3 at Sony retail stores, including Sony Center and Sony Exclusive outlets, the online portal www.ShopatSC.com, major electronic stores, and other e-commerce websites in India.

Sony on Friday, June 30, announced the launch of two new products designed specifically for professional sound engineers and music creators. The MDR-MV1 Reference Monitor Headphones and the C-80 Microphone, as per the company, aim to cater to the evolving needs of the audio industry.

The MDR-MV1 Reference Monitor Headphones have an open-back design, which Sony says makes them ideal for mixing and mastering immersive spatial sound, including formats such as 360 Reality Audio, as well as high-resolution stereo sound. These headphones are built to meet the rigorous demands of professional audio engineers.