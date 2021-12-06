Sony PlayStation 5 restock: Prices, how to buy PS5 in India and more details

Sony PlayStation 5 went on sale in India today via several online as well as offline platforms. The restocking of PS5 comes after a long wait. The PS5 was launched globally last year and went on sale in India later, however, since then, the company has not been able to match the demand.

Sony's latest gaming console is now available on Amazon, Croma, Flipkart, Game Loot, Games The Shop, Prepaid Gamer Card, Reliance Digital, Sony Center, and Vijay Sales.

PS5 was launched in India in February and has gone out of stock multiple times since its release in the country. Due to a shortage of stock, exacerbated by the global semiconductor production issues and global supply chain disruptions, the PS5 was not available for sale during the November holiday period in India.

The device is available in two options – the Blu-ray equipped version priced at Rs 49,990 and the digital disk-less version costing Rs 39,990. Sony Center's website ShopAtSC said, “We intend to deliver your allocated stocks around 15th December 2021 and onwards — however, please expect a delay in our delivery services which might get impacted due to regulations imposed by lockdown/ curfew in your locations.”

Logistical issues and shortage of units are not the only issues one faces while trying to buy the next-generation console. As the console only gets restocked in India occasionally, whenever it does get restocked, many of the retail platforms are unable to handle the traffic. This leads to many potential customers being unable to close the transaction, or the units being sold out within a short time span.

Sony has been able to sell around 20,000 units across the country by August, reported IGN.