English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
Future FemaleFuture Female

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

hometechnology NewsSony PlayStation 5 restock on March 10 — How to pre order and more

Sony PlayStation 5 restock on March 10 — How to pre-order and more

Sony PlayStation 5 restock on March 10 — How to pre-order and more
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Mar 9, 2023 11:02:10 AM IST (Published)

Since they launched late in 2022, both the next-generation Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 have faced supply issues owing to the global semiconductor shortage and, more than two-and-a-half years from launch, are extremely hard to come by.

Sony India will release a batch of its next-generation PlayStation 5 consoles for pre-booking on March 10, 12 pm onwards.  The console, which was released in November 2020 and was launched in India in February 2021, has been notoriously hard to find, and if you're one of the majority that has yet to lay their hands on the console, this might be your chance.

Recommended Articles

View All
Coach Such: Oceans ecosystem— why we have the blue-financing blues

Coach Such: Oceans ecosystem— why we have the blue-financing blues

Mar 9, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Explainer: Why Alzheimer’s is the world's most challenging disease

Explainer: Why Alzheimer’s is the world's most challenging disease

Mar 9, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read

Most women in informal sector value health security over wage hikes

Most women in informal sector value health security over wage hikes

Mar 8, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Women's Day 2023: Female voter percentage, gender focused policies on a rise, but it isn't enough

Women's Day 2023: Female voter percentage, gender focused policies on a rise, but it isn't enough

Mar 8, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read


The PS5 is priced at Rs 54,999 — it recently saw a price increase of Rs 5,000, up from its launch pricing of Rs 49,999.
The console can be pre-booked or pre-ordered from any of the following outlets:
    • ShopatSC — Sony's official online sales channel
    • Amazon
    • Flipkart
    • Croma
    • Reliance Digital
    • Games The Shop
    • Vijay Sales
    • Select other authorised retailers
      • Earlier, a few e-commerce platforms had as many as 519 PS5 consoles bundled with God of War; Ragnarok for Rs 59,999.
      Also Read: PS5 Update: Discord integration, voice commands to capture gameplay and more
      The PS5's competitor in this space is Microsoft's Xbox Series X, which is priced similarly and is also equally rare to find.
      Both the next-generation consoles have faced supply issues owing to the global semiconductor shortage and, more than two-and-a-half years from launch, are extremely hard to come by. This is despite Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO and President Jim Ryan suggesting earlier in the year that the PS5 shortage could be coming to an end. "Everyone who wants a PS5 should have a much easier time finding one at retailers globally, starting from this point forward," he had said.
      Microsoft and Sony would, from time to time, release a handful of consoles on all retail channels and it's been my experience that all available units are sold out within seconds of the pre-bookings' starting.
      So, if you hope to be one of the lucky few, you'd best be among the fastest fingers the moment pre-orders open.
      Also Read: Apple may limit ProMotion, Always-On display to iPhone 15 Pro models
      Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

      Tags

      PlayStationSony PS5

      Previous Article

      FBI admits to buying American location data without warrant for the first time

      Next Article

      Apple to rejig international sales operations to make India its own region: Report

      Shows

      View All

      Top Budget Opinions

        Most Read

        Market Movers

        View All
        Top GainersTop Losers
        CurrencyCommodities
        CompanyPriceChng%Chng
        X