Sony PlayStation 5 restock on February 22 — how to pre-order and more

Sony India will release a batch of its next-generation PlayStation 5 consoles for pre-booking on February 22, 12 pm onwards. The console, which released in November 2020 and was launched in India in February 2021, has been notoriously hard to find, and if you're one of the majority that has yet to lay their hands on the console, this might be your chance.

The PS5 is priced at Rs 54,999 — it recently saw a price increase of Rs 5,000, up from its launch pricing of Rs 49,999.

The console can be pre-booked or pre-ordered from any of the following outlets:

ShopatSC — Sony's official online sales channel

Amazon

Flipkart

Croma

Reliance Digital

Games The Shop

Vijay Sales

Select other authorised retailers

Last week, a few e-commerce platforms had as many as 519 PS5 consoles bundled with God of War; Ragnarok for Rs 59,999.

The PS5's competitor in this space is Microsoft's Xbox Series X, which is priced similarly, and is also similarly rare to find.

Both the next-generation consoles have faced supply issues owing to the global semiconductor shortage and, more than two-and-a-half years from launch, are extremely hard to come by. This, despite Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO and President Jim Ryan suggesting earlier in the year that the PS5 shortage could be coming to an end. "Everyone who wants a PS5 should have a much easier time finding one at retailers globally, starting from this point forward," he had said.

Microsoft and Sony would, from time to time, release a handful of consoles on all retail channels and it's been my experience that all available units are sold out within seconds of the pre-bookings' starting.

So, if you hope to be one of the lucky few, you'd best be among the fastest fingers the moment pre-orders open.

