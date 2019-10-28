Business
Sony plans to sell off PlayStation Vue streaming service
Updated : October 28, 2019 08:57 AM IST
The company has reportedly recruited Bank of America Merrill Lynch to explore the possibility of selling off its PlayStation Vue streaming service.
Sony has already approached at least one potential buyer, the sports-focused streaming service FuboTV.
