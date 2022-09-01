Sony launches the Xperia 5 IV for $999, but it will not be coming to India

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Sony launched the Xperia 5 IV on Thursday with a bigger battery and wireless charging. The device would be available from October 27 for $999, but would not be coming to the Indian market.

Sony has added to its 2022 smartphone lineup with its latest launch, the Xperia 5 IV (read Xperia 5 Mark 4). The compact smartphone comes with a smaller screen but can easily compete with the other flagships out there with its big-phone features. The device would not be launched in India.

The device comes with a 6.1-inch OLED display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz, which is said to be 50 percent brighter than the Xperia 5 III’s panel. While the size is almost the same as its predecessor, the Xperia 5 IV packs a larger battery with 5,000 mAh. Sony is also promising up to a 50 percent charge in just 30 minutes with its 30W charger. The device will also be the first in the Xperia 5 series to come with wireless charging support.

The triple-camera setup on the phone has three 12 MP lenses — a primary wide-angle, an ultrawide and a telephoto. The selfie camera, also 12 MP lens, is an upgraded shooter. The smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 with 8GB of RAM, and 128GB or 256GB of storage. A surprise is the 3.5 mm headphone jack, which most smartphone companies have moved on from.

The device also comes with an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance and is protected in Gorilla Glass Victus both on the front and the back. Sony has also packed the device with its Dolby Atmos sound and 360 Reality Audio, which is essentially spatial audio.

Xperia 5 IV will retail for $999 and will come in three colour choices — green, black, and Ecru White. It will start shipping on October 27 in the US and other markets.

Sony’s last smartphone launched in India was the Xperia XZ2 in 2018, which was priced at a hefty Rs 72,990. After facing stiff competition and struggling with a 2 percent market share, the company announced its official exit from the Indian smartphone market in 2019 and said that it would continue to monitor the market situations and business feasibility in the country.

Also Read: India Mobile Congress to be held from October 1 to 4 at Pragati Maidan in Delhi