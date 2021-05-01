  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Technology

Sony launches PS5 in China ahead of Microsoft’s Xbox

Updated : May 01, 2021 08:01:47 IST

The gaming console will go on sale in China from May 15
The Play Station 5 was introduced in India in January this year
Reports suggest that Microsoft is set to launch its latest Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S console in China soon
Sony launches PS5 in China ahead of Microsoft’s Xbox
Published : May 01, 2021 08:01 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

India gets 1.5 lakh doses of SputnikV vaccine first consignment from Russia

India gets 1.5 lakh doses of SputnikV vaccine first consignment from Russia

GST collection reaches record high of Rs 1.41 lakh crore for April  

GST collection reaches record high of Rs 1.41 lakh crore for April  

Finance ministry releases 1st instalment worth Rs 8,873 crore of SDRF to states

Finance ministry releases 1st instalment worth Rs 8,873 crore of SDRF to states

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement