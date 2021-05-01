Sony launches PS5 in China ahead of Microsoft’s Xbox Updated : May 01, 2021 08:01:47 IST The gaming console will go on sale in China from May 15 The Play Station 5 was introduced in India in January this year Reports suggest that Microsoft is set to launch its latest Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S console in China soon Published : May 01, 2021 08:01 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply