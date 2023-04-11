Sony announces new wireless headphones in India at Rs 4,490

The WH-CH520 headphones are available for Rs 4,490 across Sony retail stores, the www.ShopatSC.com portal, major electronic stores, and other e-commerce websites in India from April 11.

Sony India on Tuesday announced the launch of its latest on-ear wireless WH-CH520 headphones.

The WH-CH520 headphones boast a longer battery life than previous models, offering up to 35 hours with Noise Cancelling and 50 hours without Noise Cancelling with quick charging, as per Sony. A three-minute charge gives up to 1 hour of playback, the company claims. The headphones also come with Multipoint connection, which allows users to quickly switch between two devices at once.

Further improvements include Digital Sound Enhancement Engine (DSEE) Ultimate, which upscales music for improved sound quality. The headphones are also designed for all-day use, with adjustable headbands, padding, soft earpads, and a lightweight design.

The built-in microphone allows for hands-free calling. Beamforming microphones with Precise Voice Pickup technology can accurately pick up users' voices, while a wind noise reduction structure around the microphones reduces background noise. The headphones also support Fast Pair and Swift Pair, enabling users to connect them easily to their Android device or Windows 10 computer via Bluetooth.