Technology Sonu Sood partners with India's leading rural fintech, Spice Money Updated : December 14, 2020 12:37 PM IST Sonu Sood and Spice Money will jointly work towards creating an entrepreneurial mindset in towns and villages. As part of the association, Sood will own equity stake in the company and has been appointed as a Non-Executive Advisory Board Member.