Some iPhone 14 Pro users report issues with camera in third-party apps

Apple unveiled the new iPhone 14 series earlier this month and the devices went on sale last Friday. Now that the users are getting a hang of their new iPhone 14 Pro, issues with the camera system have surfaced. Some users have claimed that their camera is “shaking, rattling, and even making physical noises” when it is used in a third-party app like Snapchat, Instagram and TikTok.

Users have taken to Reddit and Twitter to share their concerns and see if they are the only ones with a faulty device but as it turns out, these apps were just not quite ready for Apple’s latest technology.

One user wrote on Reddit, “So I’ve been experiencing my camera shaking uncontrollably whenever I open Snapchat or use the camera for Instagram. However, I don’t run into any issues when I use the regular camera app.”

A video shared by Apple YouTuber Luke Miani on Twitter showed how his iPhone 14 Pro Max started vibrating and making buzzing noises when he opened Snapchat on the phone.

So uh, we’re having some issues with the 14 Pro Max camera pic.twitter.com/7HH1wLFjdF — Luke Miani (@LukeMiani) September 16, 2022

Another video on YouTube showcased a similar problem with the shaking and the type of noise that should only come from a grinder.

Either way, anyone who is spending over $1,000 (and more in India) on a smartphone does not expect a bug like this. Who knows what kind of damage it does to the camera module itself?