Some iPhone 14 models this year to sport a hole-punch display, says Mark Gurman

Tech journalist Mark Gurman has reiterated that the iPhone 14 models that will be launched this year will ditch the notch design in some phones and sport a hole-punch display, MacRumors reported.

In his latest newsletter and tweet, Gurman, who writes for news agency Bloomberg, said 2022 is likely to see a redesigned MacBook Air with an M2 chip, an iPad Pro with wireless charging, and some iPhone 14 models with the hole-punch display design.

Welcome to 2022. My Apple predictions for this year from a month ago. Much more tomorrow on 2022 (iPhone 14, iPad Pro, Pro Macs, VR/AR, new OSs) and a look back at 2021’s launches in this week’s Power On. Subscribe here to make sure you get it! https://t.co/PAutSylIqw pic.twitter.com/NvuJ1AJznC — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) January 1, 2022

Unlike the notch design, a hole-punch display design houses the front-facing camera(s) like a cutout portion of the physical display. The cutout portion is not part of the phone’s outer real estate, but placed within the display with the screen surrounding it as in the Honor View 20 and Samsung Galaxy A8s.

Since 2017, Apple has been using the notch in front in its iPhones with necessary equipment for facial scanning. This will be removed in the 2022 models, which are likely to carry Face ID under the display.

Other Apple analysts have also spoken about the notchless design with Ming-Chi Kuo of TF International Securities first reporting the bold design change in Pro models in March 2021. In a research note seen by MacRumors in September 2021, Kuo said that he expected Apple to launch iPhones with under-screen touch in the second half of 2023 instead of 2022 and the first foldable Apple iPhone in 2024.

Korean electronics industry media outlet The Elec corroborated Kuo’s claims in a recent report and said the two regular models — iPhone14 and iPhone14 Max — will continue to have the notch design like the versions on the iPhone 13 series.

Apart from the hole-punch display design, Gurman has predicted a new iPad Pro design with wireless charging and additional update to the iPad Air and entry-level model. He said Apple is planning the biggest MacBook Air revamp in the product’s history, adding a new design and the M2 chip that will be "marginally faster" than the M1 chip.

According to Gurman, the M2 chip will continue to have an 8-core CPU like the M1 chip, but will replace the 7-core or 8-core GPU options in the current MacBook Air with a 9-core or 10-core GPU.

Gurman also expects the third generation iPhone SE with 5G support this year, which Kuo believes will be launched in the first half of 2022.