A lot has changed since third-party cookies first appeared on the Internet in the late 90s, a time when privacy didn’t come with the word ‘data’ attached to it. But as consumers lived through data violations and breaches, the backlash against tracking across the internet without consent grew. This shaped global legislation, the internet itself and sealed the fate of the third-party cookie. The phasing out of third-party cookies across Safari and Firefox browsers -- with Chrome the following suit in early 2022 -- will mean a fundamental reset for the industry which for long, has relied on cookies to support ad delivery, reporting and targeting.

Globally, we’re seeing a race to find new identity solutions that can bridge the identity gap, as large players create alternatives to third-party cookies. For a solution to be viable, it will have to strike the right balance of honoring privacy preferences while maintaining a good consumer experience and delivering revenue. At stake is the ‘free internet’ we are all accustomed to as consumers. Ads are the lifeblood of the free web, which will be threatened if publishers aren’t able to maintain monetization. Users today have an intrinsic understanding of what they are willing to share in exchange for a product, service or benefit they value. Verizon Media research has found that consumers clearly see the advantages of personalized ads, ranking “utility” and “relevance” as top benefits. But what frustrates them is not knowing how and when their data is being collected and used.

For the digital advertising industry, the upcoming identity revolution will be an opportunity to rebuild consumer relationships based on trust. What direction will new identity solutions evolve in and what headwinds will the industry have to overcome? Here are the big shifts I see playing out in a cookie-less future.

First-party data? Yes. A monopoly ahead? No.

In the post-cookie realm, first-party data will be core to identity. First-party ‘deterministic’ data from a unified profile -- through a single sign-on or common log-in across devices -- will allow marketers to target the same consumers impactfully wherever they spend their time. Apart from smartphones and tablets, in a connected world, this could be on smart TVs, for instance. Since this approach gives users the option to opt-in, choice and control is automatically in their hands. The ‘logged in user’ will allow brands to build a direct relationship with the consumer that is underpinned by both accountability and transparency. Identity differentiated by such ‘direct consumer consent’ and association to many deterministic signals that can be shared in a privacy-centric way, will create a way forward.

Players that have built an identity graph using a diversity of owned, consent-based, cross-channel, first-party data will be well-placed to enable marketers to lean into new and alternative identity, targeting and measurement solutions.

However, the growing reliance on first-party data will not be without repercussions. The main one being a widening divide between the ‘haves’ and the ‘have nots.’ The largest tech companies or ‘walled gardens,’ who collect and offer advertisers access to their own massive troves of first-party data, already have a clear advantage as the ‘haves.’ Smaller businesses and publishers without the tech know-how or resources to leverage first-party data will be the ‘have-nots’ in a post-cookie world.

The good news is, we are not going down a monopolistic path towards a single, one-size-fits-all solution. The way the post-cookie ecosystem is evolving, open-source and proprietary data will exist side by side. Sustainable, ‘open’ solutions are already emerging to offer alternatives to ‘closed’ systems. Our own solution, Verizon Media ConnectID straddles both worlds. It combines robust first-party data and unmatched data diversity while extending across the open web. We have tools for insights, analysis, and measurement, but also collaborate outside of our walls from an awareness that advertisers and publishers want solutions that deliver with transparency, but with a measure of flexibility.

In the next few months, expect to see greater synergy and new partnerships develop across the industry to take on walled gardens and ensure identity matching in cookie-less environments while safeguarding user privacy.

Privacy-first, next-gen solutions

Given how consumers are evolving, the industry will have to rethink identity solutions through newer approaches that are privacy-safe. When there are no matched users, marketers will be able to target based on interests, demographics, and contextual signals to deliver and maintain ad relevance — all without depending on any identity. Advanced contextual targeting, based on factors like people’s interests or location, can help marketers reach their intended audiences where identity cannot be resolved.

Next-gen audience targeting will be key to developing privacy-centric solutions. Based on contextual and real-time signals, such solutions can enable core audience targeting capabilities such as demo, interest, income, lookalike and predictive in a privacy-proof manner. At Verizon Media, we are advancing new AI-driven models to all our traditional audience targeting capabilities towards this, to deliver improved accuracy and expected performance for advertisers in the cookie-less and identity-less realm.

The next winning identity solution will need to help marketers maximize the potential of their own first-party data for campaign optimization and measurement while enabling publishers to leverage first-party audience data for better monetization. Importantly, it needs to be created with ‘consumer-first values, respecting the user’s choice while offering personalized ad experiences with improved relevance to ensure the sustainability of the free web.

In its initial years, the internet evolved organically with advertisers leading and consumers falling in step. With shifting consumer preferences, this axis has tilted. But what it means is, we now have an opportunity to wipe the slate clean and collaborate on a better internet -- one that respects privacy for consumers in India and around the world.