Solana suffers second outage & double-digit losses, risks hitting all-time low

If you were to rank the various blockchains by the number of outages in their lifetime, Solana would probably top the list. The 'Ethereum Killer' has suffered five outages this year and two in the last month, one on May 1, and another on June 1.

Solana was once considered a rising star of the cryptoverse thanks to its blinding transaction speeds and high scalability. However, the latest string of outages has cast serious doubts regarding its reliability.

Solana's up-time website revealed that the latest outage lasted 4 hours and 10 minutes. The blockchain was paralysed from 16:55 UTC until 21:00 UTC on June 1, 2022. Further, no new blocks were produced for 5 hours resulting in the shutdown of all applications running on the Solana blockchain.

The downtime had also a ripple effect on SOL's price. It plummeted from $46 on June 1, 2022, to $38.5 on June 2, 2022, a nosedive of 16 percent. Its market capitalisation also fell from $15.6 billion to a low of $13.3 billion during the same window. The last time Solana's market cap was at level was back in August 2021. SOL is also trading dangerously close to its record-low from one year ago.

The Solana network hosts 1,750 validator nodes and boasts 76.8 billion transactions to date, a number that continues to climb by the second. In theory, the network can handle 65,000 transactions per second (TPS), but it is currently averaging 2,041 TPS, according to the Solana explorer. The Motley Fool estimates that the latest outage translated into 975 million potential transactions being stalled.

Solana has been touted as an ‘Ethereum killer’ due to its transaction speed and scalability, which the Ethereum network struggles with. At the moment, the Ethereum blockchain can process only 13 TPS, putting it well out of the race with Solana.

Solana developers claimed that a bug in the blockchain’s consensus mechanism caused the outage. They encouraged validators to upgrade their client versions as the bug fix was released and even published instructions on executing the restart procedure. The mainnet was eventually restarted at 21:00 UTC.

"Durable nonce instruction caused part of the network to consider the block is invalid, no consensus could be formed," tweeted Anatoly Yakovenko, co-founder of Solana Labs. A nonce is a random single-use number that is associated with every transaction to ensure that it is not replicated. Every node carries out complex computations to arrive at the nonce, and when a majority of the nodes deduce the nonce, they effectively arrive at a ‘consensus’. In the case of the current outage, a bug was causing the nodes to calculate different outputs, which caused a consensus failure.

Solana has become notoriously well-known for its outages – a statistic that no blockchain would like on its operational record. The network was down on May 1, 2022, as well for 7 hours straight, halting block creation even then. Solana has reported seven significant outages in the last year, each accompanied by a cliff jump in SOL’s price. In this year alone, the price of SOL has dropped 76.4 percent from $173 on January 1, 2022, to $40.8 at the time of writing. The corresponding loss in market capitalisation is worth $39.2 billion – a 74 percent loss.