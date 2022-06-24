Blockchain company Solana announced the launch of its very first Android flagship smartphone on Thursday made in collaboration with Osom. The phone previously known as the Osom OV1, built by a team consisting of former engineers and designers from Essential, is being renamed and repurposed as Saga.

Saga is going to be the first crypto-centric phone. Preorders for the $1,000 smartphone opened after the announcement. Users are required to make a $100 deposit while placing their order and the phone will start shipping in early 2023.

Specifications

The device is going to be a power-packed one with -

A 6.67-inch 120Hz OLED display

512GB storage

12GB RAM

Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip on top

50-megapixel primary and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera

Purpose-built for crypto

What makes the Saga stand out in the market is the support for decentralised apps that rely on the Solana blockchain — something that the average smartphone seems to miss. The device is a bog draw for users who are well-versed in the world of crypto wallets, Web3, and NFTs.

Saga is also backed by NFT marketplace Magic Eden, Solana wallet maker Phantom, and cryptocurrency exchange Orca to provide users with a better experience than other digital crypto and NFT wallets from big names such as Samsung and more.

The company also introduced the Solana mobile stack, an open decentralised application store which will have a large variety of crypto-native applications, digital services, and digital goods. The store will run on Android and will be available to other Android phone makers too.

Given the price point and specification of the phone, it is very obvious that it does not cater to mass audiences and only a selected community of Web3 enthusiasts. It is a brand new territory to venture in, especially for a newer company. Even experienced players like HTC have tested the waters here and failed miserably.

For now, we will let the numbers do the talking as the phone starts shipping in early 2023.