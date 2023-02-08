Software and digital trends that will dominate 2023

Technology is a very dynamic domain that is constantly evolving. What is a trend today can become redundant tomorrow. But then there are certain technologies that redefine industries.

Since the pandemic, the world has undergone a lot of evolution, some of which was unprecedented in some sectors. Technology is one such space where transformation and evolution were further accelerated during this period. With modern consumers and business demands driving the market force, companies have realised the importance of digitisation and are increasingly adapting to emerging technologies to restructure working functions.

Some of the trends that will drive industries in 2023 are:

Cloudification of Applications

The migration of applications to the cloud is increasingly becoming an important aspect of digital transformation in organisations. This involves the modernisation of applications using microservices-based architecture, migration across cloud platforms, multi-cloud strategy, edge-enabled computing, CI/CD-enabled release management, etc. This transformation journey is expected to continue gaining steam in 2023, with companies progressively investing in it to get a competitive edge in the market.

Advantages like easy accessibility due to the flexible mobility, the scalability allowing service to be worked around based on current requirements, and most importantly, enabling businesses to be maintained and managed efficiently while allowing back-up and recovery solutions, will further amplify the need.

Analytics and AI support data engineering

Artificial Intelligence and Data Engineering go hand-in-hand. With the increasing influence of AI on regular activities, organizations continue to invest in streamlining their data lifecycle. There is a growing trend of companies leveraging the capabilities of data engineering and AI to visualise and analyse outcomes. Hence, Data Engineering, when supported by AI, will continue to help organisations derive insightful value from their data which will help them make better and faster decisions.

Platformisation of services

Anything-as-a-service (XaaS) will continue to be the focus for organisations to enable their service delivery model, using platform-based solutions supported by the cloud, mobility, and AI. Platformisation of services will allow organisations to provide their services to users at any place, any time with the personalised outcomes they desire. A trend that picked up during the pandemic is expected to continue to see a rapid rise in various types of services across industry segments

AR/MR support for enhanced user experience

The adoption and application of Augmented Reality (AR) and Mixed Reality (MR) will see an accelerated adoption in the coming year, enabling add-on visualisation aid for users. These emerging technology solutions have a wide range of applications. On mobility devices, they can provide enhanced user experience and information dissemination. Additionally, there will also be a rise in its application in field support, training and development, and tech support kind of activities across industry segments thus, bringing precious cost savings for the organisations.

5G implementation

5G technology is at the cusp of wide-scale deployment. Deployed during the Industry 4.0 realm, this high-speed networks solution will play a key role in defining the path of the industry transformation. 5G does not just promise high network speed, but also enables the possibility of wide-scale connectivity of all types of devices on the network, thus, holding the potential of realising the true potential of IoT (Internet of Things).

Organisations have already started experimenting with private 5G networks that empower them to seamless and fast data transfers to the cloud, in turn creating an environment that fosters the growth of cloud services.

Cybersecurity

Cybersecurity will see the much-required growth in the space of cloudification of applications and systems, and IoT gaining more traction with the same. There will be a more increased focus on these. The system of cybersecurity facilitates the practices of preventing digital/cyberattacks on important and sensitive information of companies. With the world becoming more digitised, it is at more risk now than before of data breaches — the average cost of a data breach has reached an all-time high of around $4.35 million.

— The author is Vice President and Global Delivery Head of Software and Digital Services at Quest Global, a product engineering services company.