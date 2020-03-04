  • SENSEX
SoftBank-backed CloudMinds blocked from exporting US tech to China

Updated : March 04, 2020 08:09 AM IST

The development highlights risks that an ongoing technology war between the United States and China pose for investors such as Japan's SoftBank Group Corp as well as its $100 billion Vision Fund.
SoftBank's numerous China-linked investments include Bytedance — operator of social media app TikTok — which has drawn scrutiny for the safety of the personal data it handles, and artificial intelligence firm SenseTime, which the US added to its trade blacklist in October.
Unlike companies on the US Department of Commerce's so-called entity list — such as Chinese telecommunications equipment maker Huawei Technologies Co Ltd — CloudMinds does not face a broad ban on doing business with US firms.
