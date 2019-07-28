#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
Social media platforms now weaponised, reveals 'The Great Hack'

Updated : July 28, 2019 04:16 PM IST

Cambridge Analytica had 5,000 data points on every American -- invisible information that was not visible to anyone except the data scientists at the firm.
The new Netflix documentary "The Great Hack" reveals the sordid tale of UK-based and now-defunct political consultancy firm Cambridge Analytica and its role in swaying US voters in the 2016 presidential elections.
Social media platforms now weaponised, reveals 'The Great Hack'
