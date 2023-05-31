The narrowest rally ever - Six stocks explain 100% of S&P 500's rally this year

To narrow it down further, 60 percent of those gains come only from three stocks.

Nasdaq 100 - the global tech benchmark, has risen 8.4 percent in May. This is the best performance that the index has had in the month of May since 2005! When we look at year-to-date returns, the performance is even better. So far in 2023, the index has returned 31 percent. The broader US benchmark - the S&P 500 has underperformed the Nasdaq but has also risen 9.5 percent year-to-date.

However, the broadest US index - The Russel 2000 paints a very different picture, as it has only risen 0.34 percent so far this year.

Impressive, right? Here's an even more impressive fact - 100 percent of S&P 500's gains this year have been driven by just six stocks! Six out of 501 names on the index! To narrow it down further, 60 percent of those gains come only from three stocks.

Same is the case with the Nasdaq. The same six names have contributed to 70 percent of Nasdaq's surge of over 30 percent in the first five months of 2023.

So what is going on? Why are these six stocks rallying and in turn pushing US markets higher?

Well, you can call it the artificial intelligence (AI) boost. Since the announcement of ChatGPT on November 30, 2022, investors have been gripped by the idea that AI will be the next big transformative wealth creator! The six companies, listed above, are seen to be in the best position, to develop and monetise AI technologies.

Are markets are over-doing it, with these big AI led rallies? I would avoid getting into these arguments here - maybe another time.

What we can do here, is look at the liquidity & macro environment. Aren't US bond yields and largecap US tech stocks negatively correlated?

Historically they have been. After all, the Nasdaq saw its biggest-ever rally (140 percent from Covid lows in March 2020 to the highs in November 2021) as US bond yields fell sharply from near 2 percent levels pre-Covid to 0.5 percent as the US Federal Reserve flushed the system with trillions of dollars of liquidity.

A lot has changed since then. The US 10-year bond yields have rallied hard as the Fed fights inflation.

The numbers below speak for themselves:

Furthermore, many would regard the S&P 500's forward price-to-earnings (PE) ratio of 18.5 times as a substantial obstacle to overcome, especially in the face of a diminishing growth outlook, tight monetary policy, and the fact that the risk-free rate is yielding nearly 5 percent.

For now, investors seem to be betting that growth in earnings from the AI space will outstrip the decline in value caused by rising bond yields. Will the bet pay off? Time will tell.