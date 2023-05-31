English
    The narrowest rally ever - Six stocks explain 100% of S&P 500's rally this year

    By Prashant Nair  May 31, 2023 4:04:35 PM IST (Updated)

    To narrow it down further, 60 percent of those gains come only from three stocks.

    Nasdaq 100 - the global tech benchmark, has risen 8.4 percent in May. This is the best performance that the index has had in the month of May since 2005! When we look at year-to-date returns, the performance is even better. So far in 2023, the index has returned 31 percent. The broader US benchmark - the S&P 500 has underperformed the Nasdaq but has also risen 9.5 percent year-to-date.

    However, the broadest US index - The Russel 2000 paints a very different picture, as it has only risen 0.34 percent so far this year.
