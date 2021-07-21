​Snapdeal & Khan Academy join hands to support K-10 learning at home

The value e-commerce company, Snapdeal on Wednesday has partnered with Khan Academy, an educational nonprofit, to launch "The Foundation Program" a digital learning initiative for students in classes 1-10 in English, Hindi, and Kannada. The partnership aims to minimise the learning gaps in children and build a solid foundation for the next class.

The foundation program will focus on revising important concepts from the previous year in Math and language comprehension, helping students build a strong foundation for the new class. In line with Khan Academy's mission to provide free, world-class education, all the resources available to parents and learners are 100 percent free.

Khan Academy will provide online academic resources and interactive learning materials for children, via a dedicated online platform for Snapdeal's 500,000 seller partners.

Also read:

The venture claims its platform is easy to navigate for first-time users among parents and learners with easy-to-understand explainer videos and step-by-step guides.

Program Details

- Program to run for six weeks.

- Math lessons designed to revise important concepts from last year.

- Reading stories make sure language and comprehension skills improve.

- Children can choose to complete learning at their own time and pace.

- Sellers can also opt-in to receive weekly learning links via Whatsapp.

- Students to get one fun activity, one math lesson, and a short story in English or language of their choosing on WhatsApp, every week.

- One can add up to three children from different classes for every WhatsApp number.

- Students to receive learning posters and certificates, to keep them motivated.

"The school closures have affected millions of families, with significant and extended disruption of academic schedules. We are delighted to partner with Khan Academy, whose standards of academic excellence are globally recognised. This joint initiative will help students practice at their own pace and will also help accelerate their learning," said Rajnish Wahi, senior vice president, Snapdeal.

"We are excited to join hands with Snapdeal to offer free, world-class education to all learners from their sellers' families. This program is specially curated, keeping in mind that students can stay up to date by learning only what is necessary. This way, they won't have to spend a lot of time online, and there are several fun activities to keep them engaged," said Sandeep Bapna, managing director, Khan Academy India.