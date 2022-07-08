Snapchat hires former US Secret Service director James Murray as Chief Security Officer

Secret Service director James Murray retired from his position at the White House on Thursday and is now moving on to a new job at Snap Inc , the parent company of Snapchat.

The Washington Post announced Murray’s move, shortly after the longtime protective service official’s departure from the government was announced by the Secret Service in a public statement.

Murray will join the company next month and will report directly to CEO and co-founder Evan Spigel. His new job would require him to help protect the safety and security of Snap employees and work with law enforcement when necessary.

The Secret Service released a statement on Thursday praising Murray for his work navigating “the unique challenges presented by the historic COVID-19 pandemic” while carrying out the agency’s “integrated mission of providing protection to senior elected leaders and investigating crimes targeting our financial infrastructure.”