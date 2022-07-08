Hometechnology news

Snapchat hires former US Secret Service director James Murray as Chief Security Officer

Snapchat hires former US Secret Service director James Murray as Chief Security Officer

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
Mini

US Secret Service Director Jim Murray has retired from the White House and will now be joining Snap Inc as their head of security. Murray will directly report to CEO and co-founder Evan Spiegel.

Secret Service director James Murray retired from his position at the White House on Thursday and is now moving on to a new job at Snap Inc, the parent company of Snapchat.
The Washington Post announced Murray’s move, shortly after the longtime protective service official’s departure from the government was announced by the Secret Service in a public statement.
Also Read: Netflix brings cinematic audio to Stranger Things, other shows & movies 
Murray will join the company next month and will report directly to CEO and co-founder Evan Spigel. His new job would require him to help protect the safety and security of Snap employees and work with law enforcement when necessary.
The Secret Service released a statement on Thursday praising Murray for his work navigating “the unique challenges presented by the historic COVID-19 pandemic” while carrying out the agency’s “integrated mission of providing protection to senior elected leaders and investigating crimes targeting our financial infrastructure.”
Resident Joe Biden also praised Murray and said that “
Also Read: realme brings you love and thunder with special Thor edition smartphone
Tags
Next Article

Twitter claims to remove 1 million spam accounts each day as it tussles with Elon Musk