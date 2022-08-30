    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Snapchat adds 'Dual Camera' feature for users to add unique perspectives

    By Vijay Anand   IST (Published)

    The dual recording feature allows a users to use both the front and rear cameras to record videos or take photos, allowing them to capture multiple perspectives in their posts. The feature, dubbled Dual Camera, is currently available only on iOS, with Android support expected in a couple of months. The new feature can be accessed through Snapchat's inbuilt camera toolbar.   

    The arrival of new social media companies such as BeReal and TikTok has upset the world order, shaking existing social media platforms out of their slumber and forcing them to add features to retain users.
    Different platforms have reacted in different ways, with Meta trying its hardest to ensure WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook, if not innovate, at least duplicate the features of the new kids on the block.
    The latest social media platform to float a new feature is Snapchat, which has rolled out a dual recording feature for "a more immersive experience".
    Snapchat is the precursor to TikTok and is the reason why we have Instagram Reels right now.
    Also read: Instagram is now testing a copycat version of BeReal, claims report
    But the short-video sharing platform appears to be feeling the heat.
    The dual recording feature allows users to use both the front and rear cameras to record videos or take photos, allowing them to capture multiple perspectives in their posts.
    The feature, dubbed Dual Camera, is currently available only on iOS, with Android support expected in a couple of months. The new feature can be accessed through Snapchat's inbuilt camera toolbar.
    Also read: Now everyone can cross-post Reels from Instagram to Facebook
    "Dual Camera is a creative way for our community to capture exciting moments while being part of the memory – like rocking out at a music festival or everyday moments like your culinary adventures in the kitchen," the company said.
    For starters, Snap — the parent company of Snapchat — said the feature would offer four different layouts — vertical split view, horizontal split view, picture-in-picture and what the company calls a "cutout layout". According to Snap, users can also add music, stickers and augmented reality elements to their posts.
    It remains to be seen how this feature will be received as Instagram's attempts to morph itself into a BeReal or TikTok clone were met with widespread outrage and criticism on social media, forcing the company to walk back these features.
    Also read: Instagram to restrict sensitive content for teens in new update

