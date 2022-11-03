Snap users can now virtually try on sunglasses from Amazon before buying them

By Pihu Yadav

Snap Inc announced it has partnered with Amazon Fashion to bring millions of 'Snapchatters' new Virtual Try-On (VTO) experiences, expanding Augmented Reality (AR) for both brands and customers. The new Snapchat try-on Lenses are said to feature thousands of Amazon Fashion’s popular Virtual Try-On Eyewear products, enabling Amazon brands to leverage their Amazon AR assets and showcase styles in an interactive experience.

“Customers will be able to explore, shop and digitally try on thousands of eyewear styles directly on Snapchat and then seamlessly purchase in the Amazon Fashion store. The growing Snapchat community of 363 million daily active users now have access to Amazon’s popular eyewear brands, including Maui Jim, Persol, Oakley, and Costa Del Mar, among others. Eyewear is the first VTO Shopping Lens category for the Amazon and Snap partnership, and the companies plan to expand into additional verticals in the future,” Snap said in a blog post.

Amazon and Snap partnered to establish 3D asset standards, enabling Amazon’s extensive library of assets to be easily integrated with Snap's AR Try-On Technology , the company added. For this partnership, Amazon’s 3D Asset technology — a service that can be extended to industry partners — is said to work with Snap's Lenses to allow 3D assets and product information to be shared, as well as dynamically updated, providing shoppers with up-to-date selection, product details, and availability.

The Shopping Lenses will be available through @amazonfashion’s Public Profile on Snapchat, in Snap’s Lens Explorer as well as in the Snapchat Camera Lens Carousel. Snapchatters can also browse additional products directly within the Amazon Fashion ‘store’ tab on the @amazonfashion profile, allowing customers to seamlessly link out to Amazon to purchase.

In a previous post Snap also mentioned that since January of last year, more than 250 million Snapchatters have engaged with AR shopping Lenses over five billion times — trying on and visualising products from brands and retailers around the world.

Snap describes Shopping Lenses as specifically designed Lenses that offer Snapchatters a way to seamlessly interact with, try on, and click to purchase multiple products in a single Lens by simply swiping through the Lens Product Cards — a new user interface built just for shopping.

