This is going to be a busy couple of weeks for smartphone enthusiasts with brands from realme to Xiaomi releasing handsets across the spectrum, starting with vivo sub-brand iQOO's Neo6 which was launched on Wednesday in the Indian market.

The Neo6 was launched in China on Tuesday and sports a 6.62-inch AMOLED screen with a Full HD+ resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 870 chipset with 8GB/12GB RAM and 128GB/256GB of storage. On the back, the smartphone has a 64MP main camerа with optical image stabilisation, an 8 MP ultrawide lens and a 2MP macro shooter. The front has a single 16MP selfie camera. It also boasts of a 4,700 mAh battery and the base 8GB + 128GB variant of the phone is priced at Rs 29,999

while the 12GB + 256GB variant costs Rs 33,999.

Here are the other phones launching soon

The OnePlus Ace Racing Edition. (Image: OnePlus China)

OnePlus 10R Lite: The OnePlus 10R had launched as OnePlus Ace in China. Earlier this month, OnePlus launched the Ace Racing Edition and 91Mobiles has tipped this model for an India launch as the 10R Lite. The phone sports a 6.59-inch Full-HD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max processor paired. The phone comes with 8GB/12GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB storage, and could be priced around Rs 23,000.

The vivo T2x (Image: vivo)

vivo T2x: This smartphone is rumoured to be released on June 6. The T2x, the first in the second generation of vivo's T series, was launched in China on Monday. The smartphone sports a 6.58-inch Full HD+ display with a 144Hz refresh rate, a 6000mAh battery, and will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset. As for the cameras, on the back, the T2x has a 50MP primary camera, a 2 MP secondary camera and a 16 MP selfie camera housed in a waterdrop-shaped cutout. The phone will pack 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. It is expected to be priced around Rs 20,000.

The realme GT Neo 3T

realme GT Neo 3T: realme GT Neo 3T, from the stable of Chinese conglomerate BBK Electronics, is expected to sport a 6.62-inch Full HD+ 120Hz AMOLED display, and be powered by a Snapdragon 870 chipset. The smartphone will have 8 GB of RAM and 128/256 GB of onboard storage. The GT Neo 3T will run on a 5,000 mAh battery and sports a 64 MP primary wide lens, an 8 MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP macro shooter. On the front, the phone has a 12 MP selfie snapper. The phone is expected to be priced around Rs 29,999.

The Redmi 11 Pro. (image: Xiaomi)

Redmi 11 5G: The successor to the surprise hit Redmi 10 could hit the Indian markets this month. As per initial leaks and rumours, the smartphone will sport a 6.58-inch Full HD+ display with a 90 Hz refresh rate and be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset. The phone will have 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of onboard storage. As for the cameras, the phone is tipped to have a50 MP primary wide lens, a 2 MP secondary lens (could be a depth camera or a macro shooter), and a 5MP selfie camera on the front. The starting price is likely to be Rs 14,000.

The Oppo Reno 8 Lite 5G. (Image: Reuters)