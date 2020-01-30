Smartphone shipments in India up 14% in Dec 2019 quarter, to grow by 8% in CY2020, says Canalys
Updated : January 30, 2020 09:03 AM IST
The Indian smartphone market is expected to grow by 8 percent to over 160 million units in 2020, Canalys said.
Apple - helped by strong growth in sales in the country - managed to secure the sixth spot in the tally, behind Oppo.
For the full year 2019, Indian smartphone market grew by 8 percent, reaching a total of 148 million smartphones, it added.
