The COVID-19 pandemic is likely to take a toll on India's smartphone industry in 2020 with sales expected to decline to 127 million units, which is approximately a 21.6 percent dip when compared to a projected target of 162 million in the calendar year.

In a revised market forecast, research firm techARC says that this would be a 12.5 percent decline from 2020 sales of 145 million compared to 2019.

The COVID-19 lockdown has hurt both supply and demand for the segment, the report says.

Sales of basic and mid segment smartphones, priced between Rs 5,001 and Rs 25,000 are expected to remain flat – the segment constitutes over 92 percent of total sales. The entry-level segment smartphones priced – below Rs 5,000 is likely to report a drop in sales while the luxe segment – Rs 50,000+ -- is unlikely to see an impact, as the propensity to spend continues to remain high for the buyers of these phones.

An uncertain environment will mean that consumers are more likely to gravitate towards cheaper smartphones and as a result, the market will see a shift in demand from the higher segments to lower ones.

The market share of India’s top five smartphone companies is not likely to alter much, as they were able to respond to the changing market environment with agility. Smaller brands, on the other hand, will be hit hard, the report suggests.

Due to the unprecedented situation, with most offline retail options closed, brands have had to rethink their sales channels. The adoption of the hyper-local O2O (Online to Offline) model has enabled companies to take orders online and fulfil them via offline retail networks. TechARC expects the O2O model to pick up pace and contribute about 5-7 percent of total smartphone sales in the next few months. This will mean that the online selling model via third party e-commerce platforms is likely to witness some downward pressure as buyers will prefer to get same benefits along with speedy delivery.

Despite sales being hit in 2020 due to the pandemic, the report says, the worst period for the smartphone industry in India seems to be over with most companies resuming production and fulfilment of sales.