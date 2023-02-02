Smartphone launches in February to look forward to

These launches will give consumers a host of options to choose from.

The smartphone industry is gearing up for a busy February as several major brands are set to launch new products over the next four weeks. Some of these launches include Samsung's Galaxy S23 series, Vivo's X90 series, OnePlus' 11 series, iQOO's Neo 7 5G, Xiaomi's 13 series, and Realme's 10 5G. These launches will give consumers a host of options to choose from.

These devices are expected to feature high-end specs, such as Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, 200-megapixel camera sensors, and 120W charging speeds. This month, the Mobile World Congress 2023 (MWC 2023) will also take place, adding to the excitement.

Samsung launched the latest version of its lineup of flagship smartphones, the Galaxy S23 series at its Unpacked event on February 1. The series comes in four colours: Phantom Black, Cream, Green and Lavender. The S23 is priced starting at Rs 74,999, the S23+ at Rs 94,999 and the S23 Ultra at Rs 1,24,999. The Galaxy S23 Ultra will come with a new 200MP sensor in a four-camera setup. The S23 series is powered by the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC from Qualcomm.

Vivo X90 Series

Vivo's X90 series, launching on February 3, is expected to feature Zeiss Optics lenses for its camera and the top-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. It will come with Origin OS in China and Funtouch OS in other markets.

OnePlus 11 Series

The OnePlus 11 series, launching on February 7, is expected to bring the OnePlus 11R model to the Indian market. This phone was already introduced in China last month. The OnePlus 11 will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and will feature the third-generation Hasselblad camera on the back. The OnePlus 11R will be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset.

iQOO Neo 7 5G

iQOO's Neo 7 5G is set to launch on February 17. It will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chipset. The highlight of this device is its 120W fast charging speed.

Xiaomi 13 Series

Xiaomi's 13 series, which is expected to be showcased at the MWC 2023 for the global markets, will likely be the first Xiaomi phones with Leica-powered cameras in India. The phones in the series are expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.

Realme 10 5G

Realme's 10 5G is the latest addition to its 10 series, following the 10 Pro series and 10 4G variant. This device is set to launch in the country and will bring 5G connectivity to the 10 series lineup.