Smartphone launches to watch out in 2023

Leading smartphone makers like Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, and Google are expected to launch their flagship devices in 2023.

The year 2022 has been exciting for tech enthusiasts as there were several notable smartphone launches from leading companies like Samsung, Apple, OnePlus, Xiaomi, and more. It is time to look forward to another new year of new tech gadgets as 2022 draws to a close.

Most top brands have already started working on their flagship devices for next year. Here’s a look at some of the most anticipated smartphone launches expected to happen in 2023.

Samsung Galaxy S23 series

The Samsung Galaxy S23 and its siblings, the Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Ultra could likely be the most popular Android flagships of 2023. The Galaxy S23 could debut early in the year, probably in February as per a Tech Radar report.

Leaks suggest that the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra could feature a monstrous 200MP camera, and all S23 models will use a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip and Fold 5

The world of foldable devices is opening up slowly and 2022 showed us that tech companies are finally ready to embrace the idea and make them mainstream. The foldables do not feel like prototypes anymore as brands focus more on perfecting the idea and not making any major design changes unless required.

The devices are likely to be priced at a premium, just like their predecessors and are expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.

Google Pixel 8 series

Google launched the Pixel 7 series in India after a very long break and it was well-received. The Pixel finally seems to be catching up with other flagships like the Samsung Galaxy S series and the iPhone. Needless to say, the excitement for the Pixel 8 series is already building up. Will we be seeing a new Tensor chip? Better cameras? Or perhaps more cameras? Only time will tell.

iPhone 15 series

The entire iPhone 15 line-up is enormously anticipated, but the most exciting part of it would be the iPhone 15 Ultra.

This phone could potentially replace the iPhone 15 Pro Max according to rumours and could have better cameras than even the iPhone 15 Pro. Leaks suggest it could include a long-range periscope snapper, a titanium frame, a focus on battery life, and a very high price.

The iPhone 15 line-up is expected to be unveiled by September 2023.

OnePlus 11

The OnePlus 11 is all set to go official in China next week and in India, the smartphone is expected to arrive in February 2023. The company has officially announced that the OnePlus 11 will be unveiled in India on February 7.

As per the official details revealed by the company, the OnePlus 11 will be the first smartphone from the brand with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. It will also bring back the alert slider and continue its partnership with Hasselblad for the cameras.

Xiaomi 13 series

Xiaomi is expected to introduce the Xiaomi 13 series, consisting of the Xiaomi 13, Xiaomi 13 Pro, and Xiaomi 13 Ultra smartphones in India in early 2023. The entire series could be launched at once or separately in the country.

The device is expected to feature a 2K E6 AMOLED display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, and 120W fast charging.

Vivo X90 Pro

The successor to the Vivo X80 Pro, the most exciting camera phone of 2022, the Vivo X90 Pro is expected to launch in India in 2023. The company has already unveiled the X90 series in its home country China. The X90 Pro will feature the Dimensity 9200 chipset. It could also feature a Q9 OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The triple camera setup at the back is expected to be the biggest improvement with Zeiss T-coating.

