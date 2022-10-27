Looking to implement smart metering in India, says Silicon Labs CEO

Matt Johnson, President and CEO of Silicon Labs, said his intent is to continue increasing the focus on the rollouts of IoT technology in India.

In a conversation with CNBC-TV18 on Internet-of-Things (IoT) technology, Matt Johnson, President and CEO of Silicon Labs spoke about the need for metering in India. “An example would be smart metering for water, gas, and electricity. There's an increasing need for that wireless connectivity that can be valuable on the consumer side and also valuable on the infrastructure and deployment side,” he added saying that the country has the same potential.

So in addition to scaling research and development in the space, Johnson’s intent is to continue increasing the focus on the rollouts of IoT technology in the region.

The pandemic accelerated IoT deployments. Easy examples that Johnson mentioned are the increased need for digitisation at the edge where people wanted from a consumer perspective more devices that are connected to improve their time at home when they couldn't get out.

Other examples would be healthcare, medicine, and telemedicine, where more people required virtual visits and the need for connected devices whether it's a thermometer, pulse oxymetre, or blood pressure cuff that was wirelessly connected to the device that could transmit back during that telehealth visit.

“All these different applications have been exploding and there's no expectation that telehealth will go away, the expectation is they'll continue. So if you step back the pandemic didn't change the ultimate course or trajectory but it definitely accelerated the adoption of some IoT technologies and we expect that to continue,” he said.

