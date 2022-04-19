Smart Home Expo 2022 starts tomorrow; all you need to know

India's only comprehensive smart trade show, exhibition and conference, the Smart Home Expo 2022, is set to bring 150+ Indian and international brands under one roof. The exhibition will feature the latest smart home technologies at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray will be the chief guest at the two-day event, starting April 20.

Participents and themes

The key participants include Panasonic, FoxDomotics, Asus, Crabtree by Havells, LG Electronics, Schneider Electric, GM, Benq, IoTfy, Cedia, Yale, Tata Power EZ Home, Fibaro, Amina Sound, Tru Audio, Polycab, Casambi, Gallo Acoustics, Loewe, Ajax Systems, Dormakaba and many more.

Besides networking events, there will be tech conferences, and the Smart Space Awards show, among other highlights.

The Smart Home Expo will cover themes such as smart home products, connectivity, future of internet of things (IoT) and AI, advancements in lighting controls and smart lighting, next-generation homes & buildings with smart technology, innovations in the home entertainment and home automation segments, and smart home security solutions.

This year, the expo is expected to attract over 10,000 visitors from India and neighbouring countries. Conference attendees must register on the website of the event and pay to attend the technical sessions.

What's a smart home?

A smart home is referred to a residence or house that uses internet-connected devices to enable the remote monitoring and management of household appliances and systems, such as lighting, climate control, heating, and security.

Smart home technology is often referred to as home automation or domotics (Latin domus, meaning home). It provides homeowners security, comfort, convenience, and energy efficiency by allowing them to control smart devices, often by a smart home app on their smartphone or other networked devices.

Smart home systems are part of the internet of things, and the devices often operate together, sharing consumer usage data among themselves and automating actions based on the homeowners' preferences.

Indians making smart choices?