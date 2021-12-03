Smart future: These strips with sensors can revolutionise healthcare, and even car care

A number of startups and scientists are developing next-generation sensors that will help in not just detecting diseases, but also use the data to gauge consumers’ behavioural patterns. Which means you might not have to go to a hospital for a check-up or examination in the future.

Data collecting adhesive strip

Researchers at the National University of Singapore have developed an adhesive strip VeCare, which has a chip that transmits the data via Bluetooth to an app for a physician to examine remotely. The strip can be used for the diagnosis and treatment of wounds such as leg ulcers. The process can be completed in 15 minutes, Chwee Teck Lim, lead researcher on the bandage, told The Wall Street Journal. The project costs $200,000.

The huge data collected for physicians can be used to provide insights for personalised treatments of patients. Researchers at the National University of Singapore are in talks with companies for commercialising VeCare, which could be prescribed to patients by 2023.

Predicting diseases

A team of researchers from Stanford University and the University of Michigan is developing sensors that can analyse vibrations created by footsteps and pick up anomalies in an individual’s gait. The data can be transmitted to a cloud-based platform, which is accessible to patients and doctors.

For now, the system is being used on children suffering from muscular dystrophy and elderly patients. However, in future, these applications can be used to track consumer behaviour in retail spaces or detecting intruders in buildings.

Car info

Bosch has developed a sensor to detect dents on a car and relay that information to ride-sharing companies in real time. Companies can use the data to send a vehicle for repairs or maintenance if needed.

At present, the sensor is being tested on cars in North America, Asia and Germany. The sensors can be used in the future to warn passengers of items or trash left behind.

As innovative as these may be, the use of data would raise serious ethical and privacy concerns, Adam Schwartz, a senior staff attorney at non-profit organisation Electronic Frontier Foundation, told The Wall Street Journal.