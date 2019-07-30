Slow growth in internet usage adversely affecting e-commerce, says report

India’s internet story is losing some of its steam inversely affecting online commerce, reported The Economic Times. The development comes, the report said, at a time when the growth in the internet user base is set to come down for a second consecutive fiscal year.

While the final figure will be released only in August, the growth in internet usage for 2018-19 fiscal year, the report added, is expected to be lower than the 8 percent growth witnessed in 2017-18 fiscal. This, the report said, is a sharp fall in comparison to the 12 percent growth witnessed in 2016-17 financial year.

“I suspect new internet user growth will decelerate even further and will reach a plateau in the next four to five years,” Subho Ray, president, IAMAI, was quoted as saying in the report. The situation is particularly worrying for the e-commerce sector in the country. The fact that a large chunk of the population is still alien to the internet is set to affect the sector that was expecting to make giant strides in the country. According to the IAMAI only around 12 crore people are using digital payments out of a user base of around 50 crore internet users, said the report.