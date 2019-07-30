Business
Slow growth in internet usage adversely affecting e-commerce, says report
Updated : July 30, 2019 12:22 PM IST
While the final figure will be released only in August, the growth in internet usage for 2018-19 fiscal year is expected to be lower than the 8 percent growth witnessed in 2017-18 fiscal.
According to the IAMAI only around 12 crore people are using digital payments out of a user base of around 50 crore internet users.
