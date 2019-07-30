#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Technology
Business

Slow growth in internet usage adversely affecting e-commerce, says report

Updated : July 30, 2019 12:22 PM IST

While the final figure will be released only in August, the growth in internet usage for 2018-19 fiscal year is expected to be lower than the 8 percent growth witnessed in 2017-18 fiscal.
According to the IAMAI only around 12 crore people are using digital payments out of a user base of around 50 crore internet users.
Slow growth in internet usage adversely affecting e-commerce, says report
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Promoters increased or decreased their holdings by 10% in these 20 companies in Q1; do you own any?

Promoters increased or decreased their holdings by 10% in these 20 companies in Q1; do you own any?

Q2 will be better than Q1; see healthy growth this year, says Dr Reddy's

Q2 will be better than Q1; see healthy growth this year, says Dr Reddy's

Why BofAML upgraded Bharti Airtel despite intense competition, consolidation in telecom sector

Why BofAML upgraded Bharti Airtel despite intense competition, consolidation in telecom sector

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV