"Slept on the floor": Google CEO Sundar Pichai revealed interesting details of childhood in last year's NYT interview
Updated : December 04, 2019 12:12 PM IST
The Google CEO has attained global popularity with his poised demeanour, simplicity and dedication towards work.
From lacking resources to buy even basic things like a refrigerator to among the top 100 CEOs in the United States, Sundar Pichai has had quite a journey.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more