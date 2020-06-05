  • SENSEX
Slack joins Amazon to take on Microsoft Teams

Updated : June 05, 2020 10:15 AM IST

Slack will migrate capability of its video conferencing platform Slack Calls for all voice and video calling to Amazon Chime, Amazon Web Services' (AWS) communications service that lets users meet, chat, and place business calls.
