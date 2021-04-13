Siri leaks Apple's secret: Details of company's launch event, new models revealed Updated : April 13, 2021 04:19 PM IST Apple’s own digital assistant has revealed the date of the company’s next event, which is a week from now To get the details, one needs to open up Siri on an iPhone, iPad or Macbook with a US-based Apple ID and ask when the next Apple event is taking place Published : April 13, 2021 04:19 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply