Siri, Apple’s voice assistant AI, has leaked the details of an unrevealed launch event. While the tech world had been rife with speculation about Apple’s next launch event, which was supposed to happen in April, the company had not given out any detail.

However, it seems that Siri has let the cat out of the bag in that regard. Prompting Siri to answer the question, “When is the next Apple event,” gives you the exact details of the event. Siri will inform you that the launch event is on April 20 in Apple Park, Cupertino, CA.

Siri will also give you a link to Apple’s website, but following the link leads to no additional information. Apple usually sends out invites and information about its events a week before they happen. Apple hasn’t immediately removed the prompt from Siri, so it stands to reason that the tech giant will expedite its process and send out invites in the next couple of days.

Though Siri has revealed the event’s details, there is still speculation about what products exactly will be launched. Bloomberg reports suggest that Apple will unveil its new series of iPads, including a 12.9 inch iPad Pro and a new iPad Mini.

The iPads will come with Apple’s own designed M1 processor chips, which it makes in partnership with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company. Apart from faster processors, the new iPads are rumoured to have improved cameras, lighter weights, and a Thunderbolt connector.

The iPad Pro is also supposed to have an improved LED screen, the first iPad to do so. LED screens will give the new iPad Pro improved screen contrast and clarity. Apart from these changes, the overall design should remain similar to the latest iPads.