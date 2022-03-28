Singer Daler Mehndi buys land on Metaverse

Singer Daler Mehndi marked his entry in Metaverse as he bought land in the virtual world named 'Balle Balle Land'. The actor acquired the virtual land through Metaverse platform PartyNite on this Holi and will sell NFTs from its virtual store.

The singer will host films and music concerts in Balle Balle Land. According to an NDTV report, the virtual land will soon have the Daler Mehndi Store, which will sell merchandise as Non-Fungible Tokens or NFTs.

On his Instagram account, Mehndi describes himself as the first Metaverse Man, Owner of Balle Balle Land, Creator of Tunak Tunak & Tara Ra Ra, Singer and Composer. He had celebrated the Republic Day on January 26 with a special performance on the Metaverse.

partynite.metaverse is a digital parallel universe, powered by blockchain, where people can meet new people as well as join parties and events.

According to the NDTV report, music label T-Series also announced its entry into the Metaverse in partnership with Hungama TV earlier in January this year. As part of the deal, Hungama will create NFTs from the vast catalogue of new and existing Bollywood content parented by T-Series.