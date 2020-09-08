Technology Silver Lake invests in BYJU's; funding round estimated at $500 mn Updated : September 08, 2020 01:04 PM IST The funds raised is expected to be to the tune of $500 million, taking the valuation of the company at $10.8 billion, said company sources. Existing investors Tiger Global, General Atlantic and Owl Ventures are also participating in this round. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply