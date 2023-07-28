Silicon Power to invest Rs 1,000 crores for silicon carbide plant in Odisha

1 Min Read
The move comes as top executives from Foxconn, Micron, and AMD are slated to attend a conference in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state of Gujarat, as part of the federal government's drive to entice investment.
The US-based Silicon Power Group would invest Rs 1,000 crores ($121.73 million) in Odisha to build a facility to produce 150 millimetres silicon carbide, a semiconductor component, according to the state's chief minister's office late Thursday.
The investment will be made by the group's Indian unit, RiR Power Electronics, and the company has committed to starting operations in the next 18 to 24 months, according to a statement from the chief minister's office.
Silicon carbide is a material utilised in chips used in electric vehicles as well as other industrial power and energy applications.
The move comes as top executives from Foxconn, Micron, and AMD are slated to attend a conference in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state of Gujarat, as part of the federal government's drive to entice investment.
The local chip market is estimated to be worth $80 billion by 2028, almost four times its $23 billion size now, with India aiming to establish itself as a semiconductor manufacturing hub rivalling the likes of Taiwan.
(With inputs from Reuters)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Beyond Binaries | No-Confidence Motion in Parliament — here's an efficacy assessment and the opposition plan
Jul 28, 2023 IST5 Min Read
Share Buybacks Explained: The difference between tender offer and open market buybacks
Jul 28, 2023 IST6 Min Read
Hotel essentials: Rooms, Wifi, restaurants... and EV charging stations
Jul 27, 2023 IST4 Min Read
Inflation still impacting household consumption, recovery could take two more quarters: Kantar
Jul 27, 2023 IST4 Min Read