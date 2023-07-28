Silicon Power to invest Rs 1,000 crores for silicon carbide plant in Odisha

The move comes as top executives from Foxconn, Micron, and AMD are slated to attend a conference in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state of Gujarat, as part of the federal government's drive to entice investment.

The US-based Silicon Power Group would invest Rs 1,000 crores ($121.73 million) in Odisha to build a facility to produce 150 millimetres silicon carbide, a semiconductor component, according to the state's chief minister's office late Thursday.

The investment will be made by the group's Indian unit, RiR Power Electronics, and the company has committed to starting operations in the next 18 to 24 months, according to a statement from the chief minister's office.

Silicon carbide is a material utilised in chips used in electric vehicles as well as other industrial power and energy applications.

The move comes as top executives from Foxconn , Micron, and AMD are slated to attend a conference in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state of Gujarat, as part of the federal government's drive to entice investment.

The local chip market is estimated to be worth $80 billion by 2028, almost four times its $23 billion size now, with India aiming to establish itself as a semiconductor manufacturing hub rivalling the likes of Taiwan.

(With inputs from Reuters)