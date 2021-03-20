Signal 'welcomes everyone' and says registrations 'through the roof' after WhatsApp outage Updated : March 20, 2021 12:49 PM IST Late on Friday night, WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook, experienced an outage in several parts of the world Messaging app Signal tweeted on its official handle that registrations on its platform rose significantly while people struggled to establish connections with their near and dear ones on WhatsApp Published : March 20, 2021 12:49 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply