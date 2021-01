Signal and Telegram saw a sudden increase in demand after WhatsApp updated its privacy policy on Wednesday

WhatsApp downloads fell 11 percent in the first week of January as compared to the prior week. WhatsApp was downloaded by 10.5 million users globally between January 1-7, according to data analytics firm Sensor Tower.

Whereas more than 2,80,000 users installed Signal through the App Store and Google Play in the first week of January, accounting to 14 percent increase in demand from the previous week.

Meanwhile, Telegram picked up 7.2 million downloads globally during the first week of 2021.

Signal’s popularity shot up further on Thursday after Tesla Inc’s CEO Elon Musk gave it a thumbs up. “Use Signal,” he tweeted after WhatsApp made changes to its privacy policy.

WhatsApp new privacy policy has raised security concerns as the app now asks for additional information from the users including phone numbers and location.

In its privacy policy, WhatsApp said it works with third-party service providers and other Facebook companies to help it operate, provide, improve, understand, customise, support and market its services.