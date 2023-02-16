Siemens launches industrial 5G routers in India

Siemens said applications of industrial 5G offer long-term benefits to a variety of consumer-facing segments that depend on a low-latency, fast communication network.

Manufacturing giant Siemens on Thursday said it was rolling out private industrial 5G routers to help boost the digitisation of the manufacturing sector in India. The company said in a statement that the routers will "enable enhanced mobile broadband transmission, massive machine-type communication and ultra-reliable low latencies".

“... intra-logistics, autonomous machines, industrial edge, remote diagnostics, augmented reality, assisted work, wireless backhaul, edge computing and mobile equipment (will benefit),” the statement added.

Moneycontrol, quoting Suprakash Chaudhuri, Head (Digital Industries) at Siemens Limited, said in a report, “Availability of 5G is a milestone on the path to Industry 4.0, in which smart factories become more flexible and productive thanks to end-to-end digitalisation and the internet of things. While in most consumer applications the focus is mainly on high data rates, industrial networks tend to focus more on low latency and high availability. This is where private 5G networks step in as they can be configured to suit the requirements of the manufacturing industry. Private 5G networks also offer data security.”

Further, the company said various security functions are baked into the router, which will enable the device to monitor data traffic and secure the users against unauthorised access — such as an integrated firewall as well as authentication of communication devices and encryption of data transmission via VPN. "If there is no available 5G network, the device automatically switches to 4G or 3G networks," the statement added.