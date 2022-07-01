Short-video social platform Moj turns two, launches live-streaming

Moj, a homegrown short-video social networking platform, has turned two and announced the launch of Moj LIVE — a live video streaming platform that enables creators to authentically showcase their talent and deeply engage with their users in real-time.

(Image: Moj)

With Moj LIVE, creators can create engaging content across various formats. They will also have the tools to manage these sessions on a large scale, all in their preferred language, a press release said. Users can engage with them directly during live sessions and will also have virtual gifting options where fans can appreciate and reward their favourite creators using 3D digital tokens.

To help creators monetise their content, Moj LIVE will creators can promote brands and sell curated products to their follower communities.

Announcing the launch of Moj LIVE, Amit Zunjarwad, Chief Product Officer, ShareChat and Moj, said, “Since our gradual roll-out in the last couple of months, we have witnessed rapid adoption of Moj LIVE from our creator community with more than 600,000 live streams hosted by over 150,000 creators. Users have consumed over 275 million minutes of live content on Moj with more than 600 million real-time engagements with the creators.”