Cross
©TV18 Broadcast Limited. All rights reserved.

Home

Latest News
Live TV

Sections

Trending topics

Multimedia

Storyboard
Hometechnology News

Short-video social platform Moj turns two, launches live-streaming

Short-video social platform Moj turns two, launches live-streaming

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)
Mini

India's number one short-video social platform has turned two and announced the launch of its live-streaming service called Moj LIVE. The feature will let creators interact live with the audience and have engaging sessions. Users will also have the option to send virtual gifts and digital tokens to their favourite creators.

Short-video social platform Moj turns two, launches live-streaming
Moj, a homegrown short-video social networking platform, has turned two and announced the launch of Moj LIVE — a live video streaming platform that enables creators to authentically showcase their talent and deeply engage with their users in real-time.
(Image: Moj)
With Moj LIVE, creators can create engaging content across various formats. They will also have the tools to manage these sessions on a large scale, all in their preferred language, a press release said. Users can engage with them directly during live sessions and will also have virtual gifting options where fans can appreciate and reward their favourite creators using 3D digital tokens.
To help creators monetise their content, Moj LIVE will creators can promote brands and sell curated products to their follower communities.
Announcing the launch of Moj LIVE, Amit Zunjarwad, Chief Product Officer, ShareChat and Moj, said, “Since our gradual roll-out in the last couple of months, we have witnessed rapid adoption of Moj LIVE from our creator community with more than 600,000 live streams hosted by over 150,000 creators. Users have consumed over 275 million minutes of live content on Moj with more than 600 million real-time engagements with the creators.”
In July 2020, Moj was launched by ShareChat in a record 30 hours. Today, it has over 160 million MAUs, 4.5 billion views per day, 50 million creators, and over 2.5 million pieces of unique content created daily. Moj has also become the leading video commerce platform in the country through its exclusive partnership with Flipkart
First Published:  IST
Tags
Next Article

Yet another OnePlus gears up for India launch — the 10RT

next story

Market Movers

Currency

CompanyPriceChng%Chng
View More