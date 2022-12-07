Short video platform Tiki becomes the Global Distribution Partner for The Game Awards 2022

In 2021, The Games Awards delivered over 85 million live streams and was hailed as ‘the Oscars for the gaming world’ by The New York Times.

Tiki, a short-video app, on Wednesday, announced its partnership with The Games Awards as their Global Distribution Partner in India. Tiki is the only short video platform in India to offer live streaming of the ceremony on December 8, along with that the brand has launched a collaborative hashtag #RealVSGame filter for the creators, the platform said.

The Game Awards brings together game creators, e-sports athletes, digital influencers, fans, and the entertainment industry for a night of awards, exclusive game world premieres, and musical performances. In 2021, it delivered over 85 million live streams and was hailed as ‘the Oscars for the gaming world ’ by The New York Times . It is one of the largest live-streamed events of the year on the internet.

On the collaboration, Ian Goh, CEO, Tiki, said, “Tiki is thrilled to announce that we've joined hands with The Game Awards (TGA) as its Global Distribution Partner to bring world-class entertainment content to a 30 million strong TIki community. The amplified cultural impact of gaming, combined with the promise of the metaverse, has generated a plethora of opportunities for the creators. Gamers are passionate and tech-savvy but are also quite interested in fashion, fitness, and food. Therefore, Tiki aims to become a one-stop destination for all the needs of our creators.”

Commenting on the partnership, Geoff Keighley, Executive Producer and Host of TGA, said, "Our partnership with short video platform Tiki highlights our commitment and effort to acknowledge and support the gaming sector in India. Through social media, the entertainment industry has the ability to vastly grow its audiences, not just locally but at a regional level as well. We bring together a diverse group of game developers, gamers, and notable names from popular culture to celebrate and advance gaming's position as the most immersive, challenging and inspiring form of entertainment. We strive to recognise those who improve the well-being of the community and elevate voices that represent the future of the medium via Tiki.”