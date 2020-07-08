  • SENSEX
Short-video app battle heats up as Facebook officially brings 'Reels' to India

Updated : July 08, 2020 01:23 PM IST

After the government ban on Tik Tok, the social media giant Facebook jumps on to the Tik Tok-styled short-video app bandwagon, and announces a new feature 'Reels' in India.
Reels is a video-editing tool designed to let people create Tik Tok-style 15 second videos on Instagram. 
The new feature extension Reels will start rolling out to users in India from 7:30 pm today.
