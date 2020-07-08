Short-video app battle heats up as Facebook officially brings 'Reels' to India

After the government ban on Tik Tok, the social media giant Facebook jumps on to the Tik Tok-styled short-video app bandwagon, and announces a new feature 'Reels' in India. Reels is a video-editing tool designed to let people create Tik Tok-style 15 second videos on Instagram.

The new feature extension Reels will start rolling out to users in India from 7:30 pm today. However, the feature for now will be available only to a few selected influencers, public figures and creators.

Facebook has been testing this feature for some time now, and has officially announced the extension of this testing today. India is the fourth country to receive this new feature after Brazil, Germany and France.

Over a billion people use Instagram worldwide. With its global reach, Reels will be able fill the short video content gap, said the app's team.

How it works?

Users can record and edit 15-second multi-clip videos with audio, effects and new creative tools on Reels. It can then be shared on Instagram Stories, sent via DMs, or even be posted.

The video content can be shared with followers on the feed. If some one has a public account then their Reels can be made available to a wider Instagram community through a new space in 'Explore'.

Ajit Mohan, Vice President and Managing Director, Facebook India, said, “With the overall rise in video consumption, this space makes up over one-third of posts on Instagram in India. The app has a big role to play in unleashing expression in the country. People across big and small cities of India come to Instagram for free expression and entertainment.”

Vishal Shah, Vice President of Product at Facebook added "We’re excited to expand the test of Reels to India. We want to give the next generation of creators a chance to share their native and cultural content as well as become a global star."

The tech giant's move is a watershed moment for several homegrown startups, especially those operating in the content space considering that the government has banned 59 Chinese apps.

Apps like Sharechat and Roposo have been witnessing a massive spike in downloads and usage. New entrant Mitron received its first VC money from 3One4 Capital. Meanwhile, Chingari claims to have roped in 16 million users in just 25 days.