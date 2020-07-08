Technology Short-video app battle heats up as Facebook officially brings 'Reels' to India Updated : July 08, 2020 01:23 PM IST After the government ban on Tik Tok, the social media giant Facebook jumps on to the Tik Tok-styled short-video app bandwagon, and announces a new feature 'Reels' in India. Reels is a video-editing tool designed to let people create Tik Tok-style 15 second videos on Instagram. The new feature extension Reels will start rolling out to users in India from 7:30 pm today. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply