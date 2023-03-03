Short-form video market in India might reach $12 billion by 2030, says report

According to a survey by Redseer Strategic Consultants, Indian apps now stand up well to international short-form apps and lead in terms of content depth in three of the top five content genres, with notable variations in offers around music/dance and dialogue/acting content.

A possibility of $8–$12 billion by 2030 may exist in the Indian short-form video market monetisation, according to a report released on Friday.

According to the analysis, marketing expenditures on influencers would increase from their present level of $0.35 to $0.4 billion to $2.8 to 3.5 billion in 2028.

"Currently, brands and influencers mostly engage via intermediary agencies — a model that is broken and lacks efficiency," said Mohit Rana, Partner, Redseer Strategy Consultants.

"There is a need for a tech-enabled, transparent and scalable solution. Creator marketplaces can bridge this gap", he added.

In order to improve customer engagement and increase sales, short-form video platforms and e-commerce platforms throughout the world are putting more and more emphasis on video commerce.

In India, the market for short-form video platforms is estimated to account for 40 percent of the $8–11 billion industry for video commerce by 2030.

In addition, the survey revealed that Hindi, English, and other regional languages are the most frequently used languages for content consumption in metro and tier 1 cities.

It also observed that user-generated content (UGC) platforms are developing creator marketplaces that can become a centralised network for creators to connect with brands.

This can benefit both creators and brands, as it provides a platform for creators to showcase their work and for brands to find suitable creators to work with.

The report also highlighted that virtual gifting on short-form video platforms in India is expected to become $1.7 billion by 2030.

(With IANS Inputs)

