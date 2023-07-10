CNBC TV18
ShareChat introduces new feature to help users pin their chatroom sessions

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 10, 2023 7:24:37 PM IST (Published)

ShareChat also added that it is possible to pre-book each slot, with a limit of 20 Chatrooms only. The virtual gifting activity inside each Chatroom will impact how the Chatrooms are arranged on the widget.

Indian social media platform ShareChat announced on Monday that it has introduced a brand new feature called Pinning Card, where hosts can pin their Chatroom sessions themselves to scale their visibility.

“With Pinning Card, hosts now have the power to personally pin their Chatroom sessions, amplifying their visibility on the platform. These pinned chatrooms will be prominently showcased in the new ‘Hot & Trending’ section, enabling users to explore various content categories with ease,” the company said in a statement.
Here is how you can use the feature:
