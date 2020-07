In the fourth podcast based on the Consumer Packaged Goods industry, Facebook & BCG present Turn the Tide to offer actionable guidance on key challenges that brands are facing that digital can help resolve for a seamless transition from an offline to an online experience.

Download the full report: https://bit.ly/32KTViT