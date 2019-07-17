Sex tech in, skimpy outfits out as CES show seeks diversity
Updated : July 17, 2019 11:53 AM IST
The Consumer Technology Association, the trade group that organizes the annual gadget show in Las Vegas, unveiled policy changes Tuesday aimed at addressing complaints that the 52-year-old electronics show is too male-dominated.
The show faced backlash this year after organizers rescinded an innovation award for the massager by the startup company Lora DiCarlo.
The show was also criticized in 2017 for announcing an all-male lineup of keynote speakers for the second year in a row.
